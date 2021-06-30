STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alize Cornet upsets Bianca Andreescu at Wimbledon

Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in Wimbledon.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Alize Cornet plays a return to Bianca Andreescu during the women's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon in London. (Photo | AP)

Alize Cornet plays a return to Bianca Andreescu during the women's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Cornet broke the former U.S.Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet broke the former U.S.Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet also beat Andreescu in Berlin two weeks ago.

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruised into the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 16th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova took advantage of 16 unforced errors from Bogdan to win in under an hour.

She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing in three sets to Barbora Krejcikova.

Camila Giorgi and 19th-seeded Karolina Muchova also advanced to the second round.

They were among 27 first-round matches that had not been started or completed during the first two days because of rain delays.

TAGS
Alize Cornet Bianca Andreescu Wimbledon Wimbledon 2021
Comments

