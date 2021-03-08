Djokovic breaks Federer's record of holding number one ranking for most weeks

By ANI

LONDON: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has broken Roger Federer's record of being at the top of the ATP Rankings for the maximum number of weeks.

With the start of this week, Djokovic has extended his stay at the top spot for 311 weeks and as a result, the record of Federer has been broken.

"The record is broken! @DjokerNole now holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the @fedex ATP Rankings," the official handle of ATP Tour tweeted.