Sharath, Sathiyan and Bhavani felicitated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paddlers A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan and fencer CA Bhavani Devi, who have all qualified for the Olympics, were felicitated by Apurva Verma, additional chief secretary of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

Yuvan advances

Yuvan Nandal defeated Carl Holder of France 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the boys’ singles first round of the TVS-ITF juniors tennis tournament held at Madura College, Madurai on Tuesday.

Results: Singles: Boys: Nandal bt Holder (Fra) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Dhamne bt Awal 6-2, 6-2; Bangargi bt Premkumar 6-2, 6-3; Hirpara bt Sadeeshkuma 6-2, 7-5; Bhat (USA) bt Warik 6-3, 6-4; Kalyaan bt Sidhu 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Girls: Riyah bt Mirudhula 6-1, 6-4; Madhurima bt Kashmira 6-1, 6-3; Sonal bt Miruthula K 6-3, 6-3; Shireen bt Meenakshi 6-2, 6-2; Amodini bt Pari 6-4, 4-0 conceded; Kristi bt Kashish (USA) 6-0, 6-3.

Summer camp by TNSRA

The Tamil Nadu Squash Racket Association (TNSRA) will be conducting a summer camp at the Indian Squash Academy from April 6. Children under the age of 14 can apply for squash training. Fee is `4500 per month. Swimming is open for all and `5,000 per month will be charged as fee. For details, contact: 9500129559

Gymkhana bag title

Madras Gymkhana C defeated Indira Nagar Club J 2-1 in the the Sanmar-TNTA Chennai city club league championship.

