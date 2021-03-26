STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Qualifier Amodini Naik enters last four of TVS-ITF juniors

Qualifier Amodini Naik defeated fifth-seeded Riyah Dugar 7-5, 0-6, 6-1 in the girls singles’ quarterfinals of the TVS-ITF juniors tennis tournament in Madurai on Thursday.

CHENNAI: Qualifier Amodini Naik defeated fifth-seeded Riyah Dugar 7-5, 0-6, 6-1 in the girls singles’ quarterfinals of the TVS-ITF juniors tennis tournament in Madurai on Thursday.

Results: Singles: Q/Fs: Boys: D Yadav bt R Lotlikar 6-2, 6-0; Y Nandal bt D Hirpara 6-2, 6-2; A P Bhat (USA) bt D Athreya 6-0, 7-6 (6); A Yadav bt M Lotlikar 7-5 retd; Girls: A Naik bt R Dugar 7-5, 0-6, 6-1; S Paygonda Patil Patil bt A Lakshmi Prabha 7-5, 6-4; N Srivastav bt J Ramesh 6-2, 6-4; L Vishwanath bt P Laddha 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: S/Fs: Boys: Y Nandal/D Yadav bt A Bangargi/R Sadeeshkumar 6-2, 6-2; AP Bhat (USA)/ M Jain bt D Hirpara/A Shah 6-3, 6-3; Girls: S Deshpande (USA)/A Lakshmi Prabha bt K Boro/S Manoj Masand 6-4, 6-7 (4) (10-6); N Dixit/M Sawant bt N Roshne Arunkumar/R Dugar 4-6, 6-1 (10-5).

Shrikrishna advances
Former national billiards champion S Shrikrishna posted a 4-0 win over VN Arshad of Kerala in the Round of 62 at the Saleem Snooker Academy-Jhillmill All-India Open snooker tournament.
Results: Rd of 64: Navin (Coimbatore) bt Shoaib Ur Rehman (QBC) 4-2; P Paul (RSPB) bt K Shamshi (UP) 4-1; R Habib (RSPB) bt D Reddy (AACSA) 4-1; D Kumar (RSPB) bt A Kishore (Kerala) 4-1; Shrikrishna (PSPB) bt Arshad VM (Kerala) 4-0; V Reddy (Hyderabad) bt Pratish (TNBSA) 4-0.

TT selection tournament
Kancheepuram District Table Tennis Association will conduct a tournament to select the district team in cadets, sub-juniors, juniors, youth (boys & girls), men and women at CTTF hall, Neelankarai on April 3. Entries close on March 30 and the same should be sent to kdtta17@gmail.com. Contact: 9962919121.

