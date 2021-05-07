STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Laureus Awards: Rafael Nadal named Sportsman of the Year, Naomi Osaka takes home Sportswoman title

The Athlete Advocate of the Year was won by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton for his efforts to raise social awareness and Liverpool footballer Mo Salah received the Sporting Inspiration Award.

Published: 07th May 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal (L) and Naomi Osaka

Tennis legends Rafael Nadal (L) and Naomi Osaka (File photo| AP)

By ANI

SEVILLE: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has won the Sportsman of the Year award at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards that were unveiled at a digital awards ceremony from Seville, Spain. The Sportswoman of the Year award went to Naomi Osaka.

The World Team of the Year award was picked by the Bayern Munich football team. The Athlete Advocate of the Year was won by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton for his continuous efforts to raise social awareness and Liverpool footballer Mo Salah received the Sporting Inspiration Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Billie Jean King.

Nadal had a total of 8 nominations and won 4. His first win in the Sportsman of the Year category came in 2011 while he won the Breakthrough of the Year award in 2006 and the Comeback of the Year award in 2014. Interestingly, he was also nominated for the Sportsman of the Year award in 2014.

For Sportswoman of the Year Naomi, this was her third nomination in the awards and she has now bagged two in three. While she won the Breakthrough of the Year award in 2019, she was a nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year award in 2020.

"It is an honour to once again be nominated for a Laureus Award by the world's media. For me this is special because Laureus sees the big picture -- not just sport on the court or the pitch, but how it can help young people around the world," the Japanese said on her nomination, as reported on the Laureus Awards website.

For Bayern Munich, it was their second Team of the Year award after picking the first one in 2014. They were also nominated in 2002, but failed to take the award home. The Comeback of the Year award went to Max Parrot.

Parrot had announced in January 2019 that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent a six-month course of chemotherapy. And he went on to win the X-Games snowboarding big air event in Oslo in August.  In 2020, he went on to add the X-Games golds in big air in January in Aspen and slopestyle in Norway in March. The Breakthrough of the Year award went to American footballer Patrick Mahomes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naomi Osaka Rafael Nadal Laureus World Sports Awards Lewis Hamilton Mo Salah
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp