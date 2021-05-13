STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams' 1000th match ends in defeat at Italian Open

24-year-old Podoroska broke Williams again in the 12th game to seal her third career win over a top-10 player.

Published: 13th May 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams, of the United States, leaves the court at the end of her match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ROME: Serena Williams' 1,000th tour-level singles match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6) 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the Italian Open.

The eighth-seeded Williams, who hadn't played since the Australian Open, rallied from a break down twice in the opening set on Wednesday and saved the first three set points she faced in the tiebreaker before Podoroska converted her fourth.

The Argentine went on to win in 1 hour, 58 minutes.

"It's tough to have a first match on clay. It was definitely kind of good to go the distance and to try to be out there, but clearly I can do legions better," said Williams, who has won the Italian Open four times.

"Maybe I do need a few more matches, so I'm going to try to figure that out with my coach and my team and see what we would like to do. I have been training for months, but it feels definitely different on clay to make that last adjustment."

The 24-year-old Podoroska took a 5-2 lead in the second set but was broken at love the first time she tried to serve out the match.

She broke Williams again in the 12th game to seal her third career win over a top-10 player.

"It's special win. She's a great athlete. She did too many things for our sport. It's history," Podoroska said.

"So for me it's very special. But most of all, I'm happy the way I played. I felt again comfortable on clay, on my game, and that's most important for me."

Defending champion Simona Halep was forced to retire with a left calf injury in the second set of her match against fellow former No.1 Angelique Kerber. The third-seeded Halep was leading 6-1 3-3 before her injury.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka is also out after losing 7-6 (2) 6-2 to Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin lost 6-1 6-4 to Barbora Krejcíková.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and former champion Karolina Pliskova earned straight-set wins, while Vera Zvonareva ousted 11th-seeded Petra Kvitova 6-4 3-6 6-4.

In the men's tournament, Rafael Nadal held off a strong challenge from local teenager Jannik Sinner to prevail 7-5 6-4.

Earlier, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost 6-2 6-4 to fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
serena williams
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp