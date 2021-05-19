STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports ministry approaches MEA to get UK visa for Sania Mirza's two-year-old son

Sania is scheduled to compete in the Nottingham Open from June 6, Birmingham Open from June 14, the Eastbourne Open from June 20 and the Wimbledon from June 28.

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Sports Ministry has sought intervention of the External Affairs Ministry to get a visa for tennis star Sania Mirza's two-year-old son to travel with her when she goes to England for several tournaments ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Sania, who is a part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), approached the Ministry requesting for help with the visa of her son and his caretaker. Sania stated that she cannot leave a two-year-old child behind as she travels for a month," the ministry said in a release.

"The request was immediately taken up by the Sports Ministry and a letter has already been sent to MEA requesting them to take up the matter in the UK through the Indian Embassy in London," it added.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I have approved the request and Sports Ministry officials have initiated the process with the MEA. We are hopeful that the UK Government will see merit in this case and allow the child to travel with Sania."

