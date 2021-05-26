Former TNTA VP Parthasarathy passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Parthasarathy, who was a former state tennis player and a former vice-president of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, passed away on Monday.

He was 82 and is survived by his wife Hema, daughter Rohini and son Arjun. Affectionately known as ‘Pachu’ to his friends, he also did a lot for the game as an administrator.

“Pachu was a fine gentleman and a tough opponent to counter on the court. His contribution to the game of tennis and the association (TNTA) was immense and will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace,” said Vijay Amritraj, president of TNTA in a press release.

Pachu was south India hard court junior singles champion, winner of the Stanley Cup (Fr Bertram championships) as a University student, Madras University champion and captain of Madras University and state teams. He was also secretary of TNTA in 1989 when N Sankar took over as president of the association and continued till 1995.

