STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Tennis sensation Osaka says she won't do news conferences at French Open

Tennis players are required to attend post-match news conferences at major tournaments if members of the media ask them to.

Published: 27th May 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka

Three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open.

The world's highest-earning female athlete wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday that she hopes the "considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity."

The French Open is scheduled to begin Sunday in Paris. Osaka heads into the clay-court tournament ranked No. 2 in the world. The 23-year-old Osaka, who was born in Japan and now is based in the United States, has won four Grand Slam titles. That includes last year's U.S. Open and the Australian Open this February.

"I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," wrote Osaka, who was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2020.

"We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."

Osaka added: "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well.

"I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

She later posted a video clip of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch's famous "I'm just here so I don't get fined" appearance at a Super Bowl media day.

Tennis players are required to attend post-match news conferences at major tournaments if members of the media ask them to.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French Open Naomi Osaka
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp