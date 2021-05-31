STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naomi Osaka fined USD 15,0000 for skipping post-match presser at French Open

The penalty was announced in a joint statement from the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, and the heads of the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Japanese superstar Naomi Osaka was on Sunday threatened with disqualification from the French Open if she persists with her controversial media boycott, officials said.

"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences," said a statement from the four Grand Slam tournaments after the world number two was fined $15,000.

"Repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions."

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam title winner and sport's highest-earning female athlete, was sanctioned for refusing to hold a press conference after her opening 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Romanian world number 63 Patricia Maria Tig.

The 23-year-old had said on the eve of the tournament that she would not carry out any media obligations, claiming news conferences are detrimental to her mental health.

She likened traditional post-match inquests to "kicking people when they're down".

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton had described Osaka's vow of silence as "a phenomenal error".

The four Grand Slam events -- Wimbledon, the French, Australian and US Opens -- said they had written to Osaka "to check on her well-being and offer support".

"She was also reminded of her obligations, the consequences of not meeting them and that rules should equally apply to all players.

"Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations. The Roland Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine."

Later on Sunday Osaka's position became more entrenched when she tweeted in response to her fine: "Anger is a lack of understanding. Change makes people uncomfortable."

After her match, Osaka agreed only to a cursory on-court TV interview.

"For me, playing on clay is a work in progress," said the reigning US and Australian Open champion on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Hopefully the more I play, the better I will become."

And that was that from a player who has now strung together 15 successive Grand Slam match wins.

- 'It's not good' -

The Grand Slam Board said Osaka's refusal to take part in media duties put opponents at a disadvantage.

"There is nothing more important than ensuring no player has an unfair advantage over another, which unfortunately is the case in this situation if one player refuses to dedicate time to participate in media commitments while the others all honour their commitments."

If Osaka was to be disqualified, it would be as sensational as Novak Djokovic's default at last year's US Open where the world number one was booted out for hitting a line judge with a ball.

"I was always trying to follow the rules and be fair not only on the court but off the court as well. Now it's up to them to decide what's going to be," said former two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova after her opening win.

Osaka's compatriot Kei Nishikori added: "It's not good but I understand her situation. So it's good and bad."

Osaka's defiant stand overshadowed the opening day of the 2021 French Open which saw two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem crash at the first hurdle.

Fourth seed and US Open champion Thiem, who had never been beaten in the first round in seven previous visits, squandered a two-set lead to lose 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to 35-year-old Pablo Andujar of Spain.

"Losing after being two sets to zero up, it's very strange to me, and I have to think about what's wrong at the moment," said Thiem.

Andujar said his recent win over Roger Federer in Geneva ranked higher.

"For me, he is like a myth."

Fresh from her first career clay court title in Madrid, Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka eased past Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3.

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas rounded off the day with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-1 over Jeremy Chardy.

The Greek is widely tipped as a potential champion should 13-time winner Rafael Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic falter.

However, there was nobody inside the cavernous Chatrier Court to assess his credentials as the match started just before a 9pm Covid-19 curfew came into effect.

Germany's Alexander Zverev, seeded sixth, battled back from two sets down to beat compatriot Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.

It was Zverev's seventh win from as many five-set matches at Roland Garros.

German 26th seed Angelique Kerber, a three-time major winner, was the day's biggest loser in the women's draw, going down to 6-2, 6-4 Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

