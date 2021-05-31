Novak Djokovic ready for Tokyo Olympics as long as local fans allowed at stands

By Associated Press

PARIS: Novak Djokovic says he is planning to play at the Tokyo Olympics as long as local fans are allowed in stands.

“As I heard, there’s going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only,” Djokovic told a news conference at Roland Garros. “As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity. If they change something, if there’s not going to be any crowd, then I’ll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I’m very excited about that."

Djokovic competed at three Olympic Games and won a bronze medal in singles back in 2008 in Beijing.