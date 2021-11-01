STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Novak Djokovic eyes year-end number 1 finish in Paris, says 'that's the goal'

The five-time champion in Paris/Bercy will play his first tournament since falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.

Published: 01st November 2021

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

By ANI

PARIS: Novak Djokovic who is making his long-awaited return to action this week at the Paris Masters, has set his eye on the year-end No. 1 finish in the ATP Rankings.

The five-time champion in Paris/Bercy will play his first tournament since falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open. Djokovic has also signed up to play doubles for just the third time this season (ATP Cup, Mallorca) and will team with countryman Filip Krajinovic.

The Serbian superstar has an opportunity to clinch his seventh year-end No. 1 finish in the ATP Rankings, which would break his tie with Pete Sampras for the most year-end No. 1 finishes in history.

"The year-end No. 1 is on the line between Medvedev and myself, and I'm in a pretty good position," atptour.com quoted Djokovic as a saying. "That's obviously the goal for the end of the season other than trying to do well in the Davis Cup with the national team. So hopefully I can have a strong finish of the season and clinch that year-end No. 1."

Djokovic will take confidence knowing he is a five-time Paris Masters champion. In his past six appearances, the Serbian has lifted the trophy four times, made another final and advanced to the quarter-finals.

"I'm pleased to be back. I have been training really well [the] past couple of weeks. And I have had plenty of success in Paris-Bercy over the years, so that gives me enough reason to believe that I can do well, and I can go far in the tournament," Djokovic said.

The 36-time ATP Masters 1000 winner will begin his run against Italian Fabio Fognini (8-0) or Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (3-0). But Djokovic knows that he will not just have to deal with tough opponents. This is his first event since his disappointing defeat at Flushing Meadows in New York.

