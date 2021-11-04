STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

2022 Deaflympics: Andhra tennis player Shaik Jafreen looks for sponsors to realise her dream

She has been adjudged the best sportsperson with disability (hearing impaired) and the award will be presented to her in New Delhi on December 3.

Published: 04th November 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Deaflympic medal winner Shaik Jafreen, who will receive a national award next month, is looking for sponsors to realise her dream of winning a gold at the 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held at Caxias do Sul, Brazil from May 1 to 15, 2022.

Jafreen has been selected by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the national award for sporting excellence. She has been adjudged the best sportsperson with disability (hearing impaired) and the award will be presented to her in New Delhi on December 3.

Jafreen, an MCA final year student, is now captain of Indian Deaf Tennis Team. She bagged a bronze medal at Deaflympics 2017. She has won nine international and eight national medals so far. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jafreen said, "Though I was born deaf and dumb, I have much interest in tennis. I started playing tennis at the age of six. Now, I am ranked India’s No 1 and world No 12."

Jafreen who starts her day at 4 am, practises tennis for four hours, besides spending two hours on fitness. "At present, I am practising tennis at PBI Tennis Academy in Bengaluru with my own expenses. I am not getting any financial assistance from the government or private institutions. My aim is winning a gold medal for India at the 24th Deaflympics," she said.  

Her father S Zakeer Ahmed, a resident of APHB Colony at B Camp in Kurnool city, said, "I am finding it difficult to provide quality coaching to Jafreen. I had to sell part of my property and take loans to provide coaching to Jafreen as it costs me about Rs 1.28 lakh per month."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Summer Deaflympics Brazil Deaflympics 2022 Deaflympics Shaik Jafreen Indian Deaf Tennis Team
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp