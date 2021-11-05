STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Casper Ruud seals spot in ATP Finals

Casper Ruud will make his debut at the ATP Finals after clinching his spot on Thursday at the ongoing Paris Masters.

Published: 05th November 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number 8 Casper Ruud

ATP World Number 8 Casper Ruud (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Casper Ruud will make his debut at the ATP Finals after clinching his spot on Thursday at the ongoing Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old is the first Norwegian to earn a spot in the season finale, to be played at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. The Oslo native has enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2021, winning five of his six ATP Tour titles. The only other player who has lifted five tour-level trophies this year is Alexander Zverev, another Turin qualifier.

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season," said Ruud, as per nittoatpfinals.com. "It's been a stressful couple of weeks and months, because it's been such a tight [FedEx ATP] Race [To Turin]. It's been fun at the same time. It's been so exciting to watch as a tennis fan, and I've watched a lot as well."

Ruud broke into the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the first time after winning three consecutive titles during the summer European clay-court swing at the Nordea Open in Bastad (d. Coria), Swiss Open Gstaad (d. Gaston) and the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel (d. Martinez). He became the first player to win three titles in as many weeks since Andy Murray in 2011 at Bangkok, Tokyo and Shanghai.

The son of former World No. 39 Christian Ruud also lifted trophies at the Gonet Geneva Open (d. Shapovalov) and the San Diego Open (d. Norrie). Entering the year, he had never won more than 23 tour-level victories in a season. In 2021, the Norwegian is 53-14 and has an impressive 23-7 record on hard courts.

The 22-year-old joins Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in the ATP Finals field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATP Finals Casper Ruud
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp