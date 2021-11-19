STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

ATP Finals: Zverev reaches semis, Medvedev beats Sinner

Zverev, who had to beat Hurkacz to qualify following his three-set defeat to Red Group winner Daniil Medvedev, played aggressively and consistently, hitting 22 winners.

Published: 19th November 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Sam Querrey during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Alexander Zverev (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

TURIN: Alexander Zverev booked his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2021 in Turin after he cruised past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

With this win, the German moved to 2-1 in the Red Group action. Zverev, who had to beat Hurkacz to qualify following his three-set defeat to Red Group winner Daniil Medvedev, played aggressively and consistently, hitting 22 winners and committing just eight unforced errors to secure victory after 62 minutes.

In the dead rubber, Daniil Medvedev captured his third consecutive round-robin win to top the Red Group with a 3-0 record.

The world number two, who secured qualification for the last four on Tuesday when he beat Alexander Zverev, saved two match points as he edged home favourite Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) in front of a lively crowd at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Medvedev has now won his past eight matches at the season finale, having defeated Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy when the event was held in London last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Zverev ATP Finals
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp