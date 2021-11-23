STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World number one Ash Barty caps year by getting engaged

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ash Barty engagement

Ash Barty with fiance Garry Kissick. (Photo | Instagram, Ash Barty)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Ashleigh Barty capped her third straight season as world number one Tuesday by announcing she is engaged to long-term boyfriend Garry Kissick.

The Australian revealed the happy news in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the smiling couple embracing with an engagement ring on her finger.

"Future husband," wrote Barty, 25, who accompanied the post with a love heart and ring emoji.

Kissick, 30, is a former golf pro and the pair met on a course in Barty's home state of Queensland in 2016.

He is ever-present courtside when she plays and often posts supportive messages on social media.

The news sparked a frenzy of congratulations from fellow tennis stars, with Simona Halep posting 10 love heart emojis.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer.

She has not played since a shock third-round loss at the US Open in September, but still finished as world number one after a season in which she won five titles.

Barty joined Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only women to finish as the top-ranked player for three consecutive years.

