ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner moves into top-10 after Sofia win, Casper Ruud on 8

Jannik Sinner has moved into the top-10 of ATP rankings after he overcame Frenchman Gael Monfils to defend his Sofia Open title.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Jannik Sinner has moved into the top-10 of ATP rankings after he overcame Frenchman Gael Monfils to defend his Sofia Open title.

The 20-year-old has now captured three tour-level trophies this season and is aiming to make his debut at the season finale, which will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. Sinner jumped one position to 10th after overcoming second seed Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 to defend his title in Bulgaria.

The Italian who lifted his maiden tour-level trophy in Sofia last November now holds a 9-0 record at the ATP 250 event and is the first player to become a two-time champion at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has risen one spot to number 8 after he lifted his fifth tour-level trophy of the season at the San Diego Open. This was the first time the Norwegian, who defeated former World No. 1 Andy Murray en route to the title, has won a tour-level crown on hard court.

Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie moved into No. 14. The Brit continued his career-best season in San Diego as he reached his fifth tour-level final of the year.

