STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Emma Raducanu's success gives tennis multi-million dollar boost in Britain

Emma Raducanu was applauded by Chinese netizens impressed by her multicultural background and pride in her half-Chinese background.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

US Open champ Emma Raducanu

US Open champ Emma Raducanu (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The British government has announced a 40.7 million US dollar package to refurbish 4,500 public tennis courts in deprived areas following the success of 18-year-old Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu, winner of the US Open women's singles last month, became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977, with the final watched by millions of television viewers in Britain.

The 18-year-old was also applauded by Chinese netizens impressed by her multicultural background and pride in her half-Chinese background.

Also in this year's US Open, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett became the first all-British pairing to complete the Grand Slam by winning the men's wheelchair doubles final, and Joe Salisbury delivered "double doubles" wins in both the men's and mixed events, Xinhua reports.

The British government has allocated 30 million US dollars and the Lawn Tennis Association, organisers of the annual Wimbledon event, 10.7 million US dollars to pay for the refurbishment of public tennis courts.

The aim is to support a new generation of players to take up the sport in the most deprived areas of the country. Hundreds of the targeted tennis courts are in poor or unplayable conditions.

"It is designed to open up the sport to people of all backgrounds, support the government's commitment to levelling up sports provision across the nation, and provide greater opportunities for everyone to follow the Chief Medical Officer's guidance on physical activity. The guidance makes clear that children should aim to carry out 60 minutes of physical activity a day, and adults 2.5 hours a week," read a media release by UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emma Raducanu Britain
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp