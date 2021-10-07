STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

BNP Paribas Open: Sloane Stephens outlasts Heather Watson in three sets in opener

American Shelby Rogers, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the third round of the US Open, was set to play Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in a night match.

Published: 07th October 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sloane Stephens of the US returns to Heather Watson of UK at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Wednesday

Sloane Stephens of the US returns to Heather Watson of UK at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS: Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in her opening match at the BNP Paribas Open. Stephens won 7 of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win.

Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula. American Shelby Rogers, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the third round of the US Open, was set to play Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in a night match.

Americans Madison Brengle, Madison Keys and qualifier Alycia Parks also played later. Men's main draw play begins on Thursday.

Three-time major champion Andy Murray and four-time major champion Kim Clijsters received wild cards into the event. US Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez are entered. Electronic Hawkeye cameras, previously in use at the tournament, will handle line calls for every match.

Chair umpires and ball kids will be on hand. The combined ATP and WTA tournament is missing some of the sport's biggest names, including men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Barty. Also out on men's side are Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The women's draw is missing Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said she tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the desert and is in isolation. The tournament was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sloane Stephens Heather Watson BNP Paribas Open
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp