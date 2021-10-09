STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Wells: Bopanna-Shapovalov cruise; Murray marches on

Published: 09th October 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna (L) and Denis Shapovalov (Photo | Tennis Canada Twitter)

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of the men's doubles event at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters here in California on Friday.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated the team of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger Aliassime by 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 in the Californian tournament opener.

Elsewhere, returning to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the first time in four years, Andy Murray opened his 2021 BNP Paribas Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 51st-ranked Adrian Mannarino.

It marked their second encounter in Indian Wells, with the Scotsman having also claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the Round of 16 in 2015. Murray now owns a 3-0 head-to-head advantage against the Frenchman. Murray now moves on to face 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who last month broke through to his first major quarterfinal at the US Open.

Earlier, South African former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-2 in 84 minutes.

