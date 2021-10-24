STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Anett Kontaveit wins Kremlin Cup in comeback over Ekaterina Alexandrova

Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider with a break of serve when Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during her final match of the Kremlin Cup tournament in Moscow

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during her final match of the Kremlin Cup tournament in Moscow. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Anett Kontaveit twice came back from the brink of defeat to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and win the Kremlin Cup on Sunday to stay in contention for a place at the WTA Finals. Kontaveit turned the second set around from 4-0 down and mounted another comeback to win the decider with a break of serve when Alexandrova served for the match at 5-4 up.

"I'm still a little bit speechless. Congratulations to Ekaterina. You played such great tennis today," Kontaveit said. Playing in Moscow with a wild card, the Estonian won her third title on tour in as many months after winning the Cleveland Ladies Open in August and the Ostrava Open last month.

On the women's tour only top-ranked Ash Barty has won more than three titles this season, with five. Barbora Krejcikova also has three. "Unfortunately I couldn't manage to achieve more today and I'm really very sad but I'm going to work on this and hope something like that won't happen again next time," Alexandrova said.

Next week either Kontaveit or Ons Jabeur can secure the last spot at the WTA Finals. Jabeur has a points lead, meaning Kontaveit would need to win the Transylvania Open in Romania and hope Jabeur does not reach the semifinals in Courmayeur, Italy.

Marin Cilic will be playing for his third Kremlin Cup title against Aslan Karatsev in the men's final later Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kremlin Cup Anett Kontaveit Ekaterina Alexandrova WTA Finals
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp