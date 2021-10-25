STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ATP Rankings: Roger Federer tumbles further to 15th position, Jannik Sinner moves to career-high

The 103-time tour-level titlist has not played in a competitive match since his quarter-final defeat at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Wimbledon.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

federer

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning a point against Richard Gasquet of France at the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has slipped down four positions in the latest ATP rankings released by the association on Monday to 15th.

Notably, the former world number one had exited the top 10 last week. That was for the very first time since January 2017 that the 20 times Grand Slam champion went out of the Top-10 rankings in men's tennis. The 40-year-old is currently at the 15th spot with 2,785 points.

The 103-time tour-level titlist has not played in a competitive match since his quarter-final defeat at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Wimbledon. In August, Federer had announced on Instagram that he will miss "many months" after undergoing knee surgery.

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner reached the career-high 11th spot in rankings. The Italian star gained two spots after defeating second seed Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to win the European Open, marking his fifth ATP Tour title. The 20-year-old is the youngest player to claim five tour-level trophies since 19-year-old Novak Djokovic triumphed in Estoril in 2007.

Novak Djokovic tops the rankings well clear of Russia's Daniil Medvedev followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas on third. Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal complete the top five men's singles ATP rankings.

