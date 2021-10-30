STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

ATP Vienna Open: Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz reaches semi-final

The 18-year-old easily took the first set, lost the second on a tie-break before sealing victory over the Wimbledon finalist on his third match point in the third-set tie-break.

Published: 30th October 2021 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a return to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (File photo | AP)

By AFP

VIENNA: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve in the final-set tie-break to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna on Friday. The 18-year-old easily took the first set, lost the second on a tie-break before sealing victory over the Wimbledon finalist on his third match point in the third-set tie-break.

Alcaraz broke the Italian's first two service games of the match and cruised to the first set in 29 minutes. The second set went with serve, although Berrettini saved two break points in the fifth game before taking the tie-break comfortably.

Alcaraz broke the Italian in the fourth game of the final set and led 4-1 but Berrettini broke back to love in the seventh game. After Alcaraz raced to a 6-3 lead in the tie break, Berrettini held his serve on the first two before the Spaniard sealed victory on his own serve to reach his first ATP 500 semi-final.

He will face the winner of Friday's duel between the 12th-ranked Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Germany's Alexander Zverev, who is number four in the world. Alcaraz is the fifth-youngest semi-finalist in an ATP 500 event. The record is held by Zverev, who aged 17 reached the last four in Hamburg in 2014.

The Spaniard reached 38 in the world in September after progressing to the last eight at the US Open -- the youngest men's quarter-finalist in that Grand Slam tournament in 58 years. 

At 18 years and four months -- a thigh injury forced him to retire from his US Open quarter-final with Auger-Aliassime -- he was the youngest player to be ranked so high since compatriot Rafael Nadal, who was 17 when he reached No. 37 in April 2004.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Berrettini ATP Vienna Open Felix Auger Aliassime Alexander Zverev
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp