STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Daniil Medvedev charge into US Open fourth round

Felix Auger-Aliassime has now reached the second week at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open this season.

Published: 04th September 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning his match against Roberto Bautista Agut during the third round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after winning his match against Roberto Bautista Agut during the third round of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Canadian world No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed one of his best wins of the year as he charged into the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over world No. 21 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain here.

Slamming 27 aces, the Canadian showed great resilience to wrest wrestle back the initiative after dropping the third and fourth sets before rallying to win in front of a vociferous Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd on Friday evening.

"I live for these moments," Auger-Aliassime said. "I started off the best I could by winning the first two sets but then unfortunately from being a break up I didn't solidify and things got tricky. He grew more confident and I didn't serve so well, but the crowd helped me to dig deep," the Canadian told atptour.com.

"There were a lot of emotions but I tried to settle down and in the fifth set my mindset was to play every point the best I could and to stay focused. It worked, so I will try to keep going this way."

The world No. 15 has now reached the second week at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open this season. He next will meet Andrey Rublev of Russia or Frances Tiafoe of the US.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev continued his perfect run in New York, cruising past Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the fourth round for the third straight year.

The Russian, who overcame Richard Gasquet of France in the first round to record his 200th match win, is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this week. The 25-year-old played with confidence against Andujar, hitting groundstrokes and winning 76 per cent (32/42) of his first-serve points to secure his win after one hour and 56 minutes.

"It was a great match," Medvedev said in his press conference. "[It is] always great to finish in straight sets. The more matches you can win in straight sets the better. [The] second and third sets were much tighter, a lot of long rallies. I am happy with my level, happy with everything."

The world No. 2 has now compiled a 14-2 record since Wimbledon, capturing his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto and advancing to the semifinals in Cincinnati. Medvedev, who has also lifted trophies in Marseille and Mallorca this year, will next face Daniel Evans of UK after the 24th seed rallied to defeat Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(1).

"I think it's tough to describe him [Evans] with one word, but definitely very tricky," Medvedev said when asked about facing Evans. "I would think very smart because he doesn't have one shot that is a weapon, and yet he's a top player for many years already. The way he chooses the right moment to go to the net, to slice, to make a drop shot. His serve is not huge, but it's tough to return. [He is] a great player."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev Felix Auger Aliassime US Open US Open 2021
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp