Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram pair crashes out of US Open

The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram made a first round exit from the US Open mixed doubles event.

Published: 04th September 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram made a first round exit from the US Open mixed doubles event after losing to Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine and Australia's Max Purcell, here.

The unseeded Mirza and Ram lost 3-6 6-3 7-10 to their opponents in just 61 minutes on Friday night.

Mirza and Ram could convert only one of the three break chances that came their way while the winners converted the only breakpoint they got in the match.

With this defeat, Mirza's campaign folded at the last Grand Slam of the season as she had already crashed out of the women's doubles event after losing the first round with American partner Coco Vandeweghe.

India's Rohan Bopanna is still alive in the competition.

Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig are scheduled to play their men's doubles second round against Hugo Nys from Monaco and Arthur Rinderknech from France.

