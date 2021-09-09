STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Going for Gold: Wheelchair stars can make history at US Open

Having already won the three major titles this year on the tennis tour and the Gold at Tokyo, Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot arrived at the U.S. Open in position for the Golden Slam.

Published: 09th September 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Diede De Groot, practices at the Bille Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York

Diede De Groot, practices at the Bille Jean King National Tennis Center during the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot have a chance at tennis history Novak Djokovic can no longer make.

Unlike Djokovic, the wheelchair stars both won gold medals in Tokyo. Having already won the three major titles this year on the tennis tour, they arrived at the U.S. Open in position for the Golden Slam.

Both insist they aren't thinking about it.

“I know that sounds strange, but I don’t have expectations of myself to win everything anymore,” Alcott said.

"If I win everything, amazing. If I don’t, the sun will come up tomorrow. I think my girlfriend will still love me, my family won’t disown me, so I’ll be OK. So I want to do it, but I don’t think about it that much."

The Australian is the No. 1 seed in the eight-man wheelchair quad division. De Groot, from the Netherlands, is on top of the bracket for the women's singles tournament.

Both play their first matches Thursday.

Their biggest challenge might be fatigue. The Paralympics just ended over the weekend before the players had to make their way to New York.

“On Saturday was the gold-medal game. Then drank about 20 beers and then got on a flight at 6 a.m. Sunday morning,” Alcott said.

That's how he prepared for a Grand Slam tournament?

“You’ve got to celebrate,” he said. “We won a bloody gold medal.”

Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only player to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a gold medal in the same year. A Golden Slam wasn't even a possibility for wheelchair players until recently, as Wimbledon didn't add wheelchair singles until 2016.

“I think it’s more of a thing that the media and people around me are very busy with and me, I’m just trying to focus on my game,” de Groot said.

Djokovic still has a chance at the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, but his Golden Slam hopes were lost when Alexander Zverev beat him in the Olympic semifinals.

Alcott and de Groot say they wanted Djokovic to do it but learned something when he didn't.

“I think following him, you could also sort of see his struggle, see how he's just a human and how he’s not a robot,” de Groot said. “And I think his performance, it just showed how it’s not just a given that you just keep on winning and I think I really took that with me going into my own Games.”

Alcott has come to New York with a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam, only to fall short. Seeing Djokovic fall in Tokyo was another reminder not to look too far ahead.

“I saw him lose and I thought to myself, maybe he was thinking about it and that pressure might have added to it,” Alcott said. “So I said, ‘I’m not going to think about it.’”

Alcott is nearing the end of a stellar sporting career. Born with a tumour wrapped around his spinal cord — surgery removed it but left him a quadriplegic — the 30-year-old won a Paralympic gold medal in basketball in 2008 before switching to tennis.

Besides the radio and TV work he already does, he wants to pursue acting along with spending more time on his Dylan Alcott Foundation that helps young, disabled Australians.

“So I love tennis, but it’s not the be all, end all in my life,” Alcott said.

The 24-year-old de Groot, whose right leg is shorter than her left, already made wheelchair history in 2019 when she became the first women's player to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles at the same time.

Where the Paralympics had always been the priority, she said the Grand Slam tournaments are growing in stature for wheelchair players.

Now she might do something none of them have.

“For me at the moment, just playing any tournament, it’s so much better than last year where all of it was cancelled,” she said. “So I think at the moment I just enjoy everything.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dylan Alcott Diede de Groot US Open Golden Slam Tokyo Olympics Wheelchair Tennis
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp