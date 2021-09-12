STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Harry Kane, Michael Vaughan hail Emma Raducanu for 'amazing' achievement in US Open

Emma Raducanu completed her dream debut with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Leylah Fernandez to claim her first Grand Slam crown in the US Open.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Emma Raducanu holds up the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Emma Raducanu holds up the championship trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: As Emma Raducanu's historic US Open victory made headlines around the world, the sports fraternity congratulated the 18-year-old tennis player for an "incredible and amazing" achievement on Sunday.

The British tennis player completed her dream debut with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez to claim her first Grand Slam crown in the US Open.

England star footballer Harry Kane lauded Raducanu for making the whole country proud.

"Amazing achievement @EmmaRaducanu.Done yourself and the whole country proud. Congratulations!" Kane tweeted.

Former skipper of England cricket team Michael Vaughan was left impressed with Raducanu's dominance in the US Open.

"This is incredible !! @EmmaRaducanu at 18 is bossing a US Open final ... Ridiculous," Vaughan tweeted.

Romania tennis player Simona Halep termed Raducanu's achievement in the US Open as "extraordinary".

"Extraordinary @EmmaRaducanu," Halep tweeted.

Ranked world No. 150, Raducanu had to go through three rounds of qualifying in order to reach her second Grand Slam main draw and make her US Open debut.

She did it in brutally efficient style, not dropping a set in any of her 10 matches as she fought past the likes of Belinda Bencic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, and No. 17 Maria Sakkari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harry Kane Michael Vaughan Emma Raducanu US Open US Open 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp