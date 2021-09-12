STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic goes for first calendar Slam since 1969 in US Open final

Djokovic, 20-10 in Slam finals, leads Medvedev 5-3 in their career rivalry. Medvedev, 25, seeks his first Slam title.

Published: 12th September 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic, making his case to be considered the greatest player in tennis history, goes for the first calendar-year men's singles Grand Slam since 1969 in Sunday's US Open final.

The 34-year-old Serbian world number one faces Russia's second-ranked Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the biggest match of a career that has brought him 20 Slam trophies.

"I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career," Djokovic said.

"It's going to be a battle against another guy who has been in tremendous form... I know what's expecting me."

Djokovic will try to complete the first sweep of US, Australian and French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year since Rod Laver managed the feat 52 years ago.

"Excitement is there," Djokovic said. "Motivation is there, without a doubt. Probably more than ever. But I have one more to go."

Australian 83-year-old legend Laver will be in the stands to see if Djokovic can finish the fourth Slam in men's history after American Don Budge in 1938 and Laver in 1962 and 1969.

"For sure he's going to feel the pressure a little bit about it," said Medvedev. "From the other side, that's what going to make him be even better in tough moments."

The last singles Slam overall was by Steffi Graf in 1988.

Djokovic also will be chasing his fourth US Open title after 2011, 2015 and 2018.

A victory would give him 21 major titles and for the first time put him atop the all-time Slams chase, moving one ahead of the record mark he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 20-10 in Slam finals, leads Medvedev 5-3 in their career rivalry. Medvedev, 25, seeks his first Slam title.

"I'm sure he's going to give it all to win his first Slam," Djokovic said. "On the other side, I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match."

'Turn up the heat'

Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, lost his only other Slam final to Djokovic in February at the Australian Open.

"I always give my best, but I feel like I didn't leave my heart on the court in Melbourne. There was something not turning up this match.

"That's what I'm going to try to do on Arthur Ashe. No matter the score, I'm just going to turn up the heat and try to do my best."

Djokovic, the oldest US Open finalist since Andre Agassi at 35 in 2005, would be the oldest US Open champion since Ken Rosewall at 35 in 1970.

Djokovic has won 27 consecutive Slam matches, three shy of his all-time record streak from 2015 and 2016, when he won all four major titles in a row.

"Probably all these big matches I won, big titles over the years, have built that aura around me that players know there's a never-die spirit with me, especially when I play Grand Slams," Djokovic said. "They know that until the last shot, things can turn around."

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, who beat Djokovic in the Tokyo semi-finals but lost to him in the US Open semis, sees Djokovic completing the Slam.

"It's great for the sport," Zverev said. "Nobody thought anybody will do it again, what Rod Laver did. To see him have the chance on Sunday -- I do believe that he will do it -- is great."

'Greatest of all time'

The German fourth seed sides with Djokovic in the greatest of all time question.

"If you look at the stats, if you look the pure game of tennis action, he's the greatest of all time. Nobody is there with him," Zverev said.

"Most weeks world number one, most Masters titles, most likely going to be the most Grand Slams at the end of the day. And he has the chance of winning all four in the same year. How do you compete with that?"

Zverev sees Djokovic doing whatever it takes to add to that history on Sunday.

"He plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don't. That's why he's the world number one," Zverev said.

"Mentally he's the best player to ever play the game. Mentally, in the most important moments, I would rather play against anybody else but him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic US Open US Open 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp