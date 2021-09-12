STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Open: Hadn't even dreamt of that, says Joe Salisbury after winning both doubles and mixed doubles title

Joe Salisbury became the first player to sweep the US Open men's and mixed doubles title since Bob Bryan in 2010.

Published: 12th September 2021

Joe Salisbury (L) and Rajeev Ram hold their men's doubles trophy after defeating Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray at the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Joe Salisbury (L) and Rajeev Ram hold their men's doubles trophy after defeating Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray at the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Great Britain's Joe Salisbury wasn't even dreaming of completing a US Open double but he went on to lift the mixed doubles trophy with American Desirae Krawczyk on Saturday, just a day after winning the men's doubles title with Rajeev Ram in New York.

The second seeds produced a dominant performance, winning 82 per cent (28/34) of their first-serve points as they overcame Marcelo Arevalo and Giuliana Olmos 7-5, 6-2 to capture their second major title as a team.

"It has been such an incredible couple of weeks," Salisbury said during the trophy ceremony as per atptour.com.

"Just being back here and playing the US Open with all of you guys with the fans back, it has been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I could not have even dreamt of that. Finishing by winning the title with Des, we have had so much fun together."

Krawczyk and Salisbury were teaming for the third time this season. In February, they advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, and a few months later went on to win Roland Garros.

Salisbury became the first player to sweep the US Open men's and mixed doubles title since Bob Bryan in 2010, while Krawczyk became the first player to win three straight major mixed doubles trophies since Mahesh Bhupathi in 2005. At Wimbledon, she teamed with Neal Skupski to win the championship.

Comments

