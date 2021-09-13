US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev came out very determined on the court, says Novak Djokovic

By ANI

NEW YORK: World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic praised Daniil Medvedev for coming into the final of the US Open with a "lot of clarity" and "executing" the plans perfectly in the summit clash.

Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Djokovic on Sunday (local time).

"He came out very determined on the court. You could feel that he was just at highest of his abilities in every shot. He had a lot of clarity what he needs to do tactically. He has executed it perfectly," the US Open website quoted Djokovic as saying after the match.

Medvedev also stopped the Serbian star from achieving a historical milestone of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, seeking his 21st major title in his 31st Grand Slam final appearance, had opened windows for himself in the second set, but Medvedev slammed them shut, as he saved five break points in the first two games to stay on serve, before breaking critically for 3-2.

"Tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy because you made me feel very special. You guys touched my soulI've never felt like this in New York," Djokovic said.

Medvedev has now become the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the second to claim the US Open title.