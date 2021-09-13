STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev came out very determined on the court, says Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic praised Daniil Medvedev for coming into the final of the US Open with a "lot of clarity" and "executing" the plans perfectly in the summit clash.

Medvedev scripted history as he won his first major title with an outstanding 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Djokovic on Sunday (local time).

"He came out very determined on the court. You could feel that he was just at highest of his abilities in every shot. He had a lot of clarity what he needs to do tactically. He has executed it perfectly," the US Open website quoted Djokovic as saying after the match.

Medvedev also stopped the Serbian star from achieving a historical milestone of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in one season.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, seeking his 21st major title in his 31st Grand Slam final appearance, had opened windows for himself in the second set, but Medvedev slammed them shut, as he saved five break points in the first two games to stay on serve, before breaking critically for 3-2.

"Tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy because you made me feel very special. You guys touched my soulI've never felt like this in New York," Djokovic said.

Medvedev, the No. 2 seed delivered a performance for the ages, as he clinched every opportunity to notch a stirring 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win en route to his maiden Grand Slam title.

Medvedev has now become the third Russian man to win a Grand Slam singles title, and the second to claim the US Open title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open US Open 2021 Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp