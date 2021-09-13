STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas qualify for ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev lifted his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Toronto, and also earned crowns in Marseille and Mallorca.

Published: 13th September 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Daniil Medvedev holds up the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Daniil Medvedev holds up the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the second and third singles players to qualify for the 2021 ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21, following their results at the US Open. Both men will compete in the season finale for the third consecutive year.

Medvedev will have a chance to defend his Nitto ATP Finals title one year on from lifting the trophy in London. The Russian claimed his first major crown on Sunday at the US Open, where he ended Novak Djokovic's pursuit of the Grand Slam in the championship match.

Earlier in the year, Medvedev climbed to a career-high No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, becoming the first player outside the Big Four of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray to hold a top-two spot since Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

The Russian lifted his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy in Toronto, and also earned crowns in Marseille and Mallorca. Medvedev is now 47-10 on the season following his run at Flushing Meadows.

"I look forward to trying and defending my title in Turin," Medvedev said as per nittoatpfinals.com. "Italian fans are so passionate, I am sure it will be a great event."

Tsitsipas is also a former ATP Finals champion, having triumphed at the event in 2019. The Greek clawed past former World No. 1 Murray in the first round of the US Open and reached the third round, in which he fell short in a memorable five-setter against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas leads the ATP Tour with 50 tour-level wins this season, and he has also climbed to a career-high World No. 3. The Greek claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo, advanced to his first major final at Roland Garros, and also claimed an ATP 250 title in Lyon.

"It is great to qualify for Turin so early, I can't wait to play there," Tsitsipas said. "Forming incredible memories in London two years ago has been a highlight in my career."

The first player who qualified for this year's Nitto ATP Finals was Djokovic, who won the season's first three majors. This is the 14th time the World No. 1 has qualified for the season finale, and he could equal Federer's record by winning his sixth ATP Finals title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Finals ATP Finals 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp