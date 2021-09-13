STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

US Open champion Emma Raducanu can 'rule the world' says former coach Mark Petchey

Emma Raducanu has become a global sensation after the 18-year-old stormed through qualifying to win the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Emma Raducanu poses outside Arthur Ashe Stadium with the championship trophy after she defeated Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships.

Emma Raducanu poses outside Arthur Ashe Stadium with the championship trophy after she defeated Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open triumph showed the British teenager can "rule the world" of women's tennis, according to her former coach.

Raducanu has become a global sensation after the 18-year-old stormed through qualifying to win the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance.

She defeated Leylah Fernandez in Saturday's final in New York to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu's former coach Mark Petchey knows just how talented and focused Raducanu already is.

Petchey believes Raducanu, who is set to leap up in the world rankings following her victory at Flushing Meadow, could emulate the sustained success of former men's world number one Andy Murray, who has also worked with the coach.

"From the first day that I met her at the National Tennis Centre, she does have something a little bit special," Petchey told ITV on Monday.

"I can't really explain it in a scientific way, when I've worked with Andy Murray for a year as well and obviously watching Andy from 16, he also had this ability to be able to pick up a tennis ball and in a sport that is played in fractions of seconds that allows you to do very special things, and Emma has that.

"I think everything could be improved; I think her service is still a work in progress. I think her net game is going to get even better as you get a greater understanding of where to be.

"I think her room for improvement is not just incremental gains, I think they are substantial and I honestly think she is going to rule the world."

However, Wade, who also won the US Open in 1968 and the Australian Open in 1972, warned that dealing with an increased amount of exposure could be the most difficult change for Raducanu.

Japan's Naomi Osaka won the US Open early in her career and has since struggled with the level of scrutiny of the modern-day athlete.

Osaka, 23, is currently taking a break from tennis, with no date set for her return.

Raducanu, who born in Canada to parents from Romania and China and moved to Britain as a toddler, now has to negotiate the same relentless spotlight that comes with her ground-breaking success.

Asked how she should handle the new level of fame, Wade told the BBC: "That is probably the hardest thing these days, to handle that and so she's got to have very good advice on that.

"Just not to do too much and not to play too much because you don't want to play that much when there's so much expectation on you and then you get stale or you lose your motivation, so that is a balance that's difficult to get.

"I think for Emma, she needs to understand just how good she really is, but you have to constantly work at that to maintain it, she has to have that self-belief -- if you believe that you're better than the others, you're going to beat them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open Emma Raducanu Mark Petchey US Open 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp