STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz qualifies for Next Gen ATP Finals for first time

Carlos Alcaraz is among the first four players to qualify for the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan after his historic run to the US Open quarterfinals last week.

Published: 15th September 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest US Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era.

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest US Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz is among the first four players to qualify for the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan after his historic run to the US Open quarterfinals last week. Alcaraz has qualified for the innovative 21-and-under tournament, to be played from November 9-13, along with Jannik Sinner of Italy, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Sebastian Korda of the US.

Alcaraz became the youngest US Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era after an inspired run that included a third-round upset of third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who triumphed in Milan in 2018.

The protege of former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz will compete in Milan for the first time. Coming into the 2021 season, he had just one tour-level win. But he is 22-14 on the season, including his big result in New York, his first ATP Tour title in Umag and semifinal runs at ATP 250 events in Marbella and Winston-Salem.

Sinner was just inside the world's top-100 when he won the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals as the eighth seed. Now the Italian is firmly inside the top-20 and this year he lifted an ATP 250 trophy in Melbourne and earned ATP 500 honours in Washington.

Auger-Aliassime, who first qualified for Milan in 2019, just achieved the best major result of his career at the US Open, where he reached the semifinals. The Canadian also made the Wimbledon quarterfinals and advanced to ATP 250 finals in Melbourne and Stuttgart this year.

American Korda has booked his place in Milan for the first time. The 21-year-old is 23-13 on the year. Korda began the season on a high by reaching his first ATP Tour final in Delray Beach and he has not looked back.

The son of former tennis professionals Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova and sibling of LPGA stars Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, the Florida resident claimed his maiden tour-level title in Parma, reached the quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami and advanced to the second week at a major for the first time at Wimbledon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Alcaraz Next Gen ATP Finals
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp