Belgium recovers from 2-0 down to beat Bolivia in Davis Cup

Belgium advanced to the Qualifiers next year after Gille and Vliegen won their doubles match, followed by reverse singles victories for Geerts and Bemelmans.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium davis cup

Belgium recovered from being two matches down to beat Bolivia 3-2 in the Davis Cup. (Photo | Twitter/Davis Cup)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Top-seeded Belgium recovered from being two matches down to beat Bolivia 3-2 in the Davis Cup World Group.

Belgium trailed 2-0 at the start of the day in Asuncion, Paraguay, after losing its opening singles on Saturday, but advanced to the Qualifiers next year after Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen won their doubles match, followed by reverse singles victories for Michael Geerts on his Davis Cup debut and Ruben Bemelmans.

It was the first time Belgium had won after trailing 2-0 in Davis Cup play.

No.2-seeded Argentina beat Belarus 4-1 in Buenos Aires.

The 15th-ranked Diego Schwartzman clinched the win after beating Alexander Zgirovsky 6-1, 6-2.

The Netherlands secured its place in the Qualifiers with a 4-0 win over Uruguay in Montevideo.

Uruguay has been without its best player, Pablo Cuevas, who is injured.

Also Sunday, Brazil beat Lebanon 4-0 and Romania defeated Portugal 3-1.

The top eight highest-ranked of the 12 winning countries participate in the 2022 Qualifiers to try and make the 16-team Finals.

The eight countries are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea and Slovakia.

The other four will play World Group I elimination matches in November, with the two winners then advancing to the 2022 Qualifiers.

The four countries are Norway, Peru, Romania and Ukraine.

The 12 losing countries in this round will go back into the World Group I playoffs for 2022 in hopes of getting into the qualifying system for the following year.

