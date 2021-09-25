STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Sania Mirza earns shot at first title of 2021 season, reaches final in Ostrava with Shuai Zhang

Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open.

Published: 25th September 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (Photo | AP)

By PTI

OSTRAVA: Veteran Indian tennis player Sania Mirza reached her second final of the season with partner Shuai Zhang following a straight set win over Makoto Nonomiya and Eri Hozumi at the Ostrava Open, here on Saturday The second seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals in one hour 21 minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania now has a chance to win her first title of the 2021 season.

She had a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sania Mirza Shuai Zhang Ostrava Open Ostrava Open 2021
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp