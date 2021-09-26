STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sania Mirza wins first title of 2021 season in Ostrava

Second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang defeated the third-seeded pair of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe 6-3 6-2 in the summit clash in one hour and four minutes.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (File photo | AP)

By PTI

OSTRAVA: Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza won her first title of the season as she and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang beat the pair of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe in the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open here on Sunday.

The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the third-seeded pair of American Christian and New Zealander Routliffe 6-3 6-2 in the summit clash in one hour and four minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania and Zhang had defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.

It was Sania's second final of the season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Christina McHale.

