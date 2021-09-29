STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Open champ Emma Raducanu gets wild card into BNP Paribas Open

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Published: 29th September 2021

US Open champ Emma Raducanu (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month.

The combined men's and women's tournament will be played Oct.4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

World No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament, joining Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer among those on the sidelines.

The remaining wild cards will be announced later.

