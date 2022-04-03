STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iga Swiatek will be new world number one after beating Naomi Osaka in Miami final 

Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at number one in the women's rankings when the points are updated on Monday.

Published: 03rd April 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Iga Swiatek returns a shot to Jamie Loeb during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Iga Swiatek (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MIAMI: Iga Swiatek continued her wonderful start to 2022, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-0 to win the women's title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

Swiatek broke Osaka for a 3-2 lead in the first set on Saturday, hanging on from there to win a 52-minute set that saw the opening game - on Osaka's serve - feature seven deuces and go for 10 minutes.

The second set was a completely different story as Swiatek finished off her ninth consecutive straight-sets victory.

It was her third title of 2022 and her sixth consecutive win in a final, a streak that started at the delayed French Open in 2020.

