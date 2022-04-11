STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reilly Opelka beats John Isner in Houston for first clay title

Reilly Opelka beat fellow John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.

Published: 11th April 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Reilly Opelka (L) and John Isner are pictured on the court after Opelka defeated Isner in the men's singles final of the U.S. Clay Court Tennis Championships at River Oaks Country Club.

Reilly Opelka (L) and John Isner are pictured on the court after Opelka defeated Isner in the men's singles final of the U.S. Clay Court Tennis Championships at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Sunday to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner.

The 24-year-old Opelka, seeded third has won all his titles in the United States, taking the first in 2019 in an indoor event in New York and following at Delray Beach in 2020 and Dallas this year.

The 36-year-old Isner, seeded fourth, won in Houston in 2013. He has 16 ATP Tour titles.

