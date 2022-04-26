STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Paula Badosa displaces Barbora Krejcikova to emerge new world number two on WTA Tour

Paula Badosa is the new world No.2 women's singles tennis player -- a new career-high -- in the latest WTA Rankings.

Published: 26th April 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number Two Paula Badosa

WTA World Number Two Paula Badosa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Spain's Paula Badosa is the new world No.2 women's singles tennis player -- a new career-high -- in the latest WTA Rankings, after the 24-year-old advanced to the semifinals in Stuttgart last week.

Badosa became the fourth Spanish woman to be ranked among the WTA tour's top-2 joining Conchita Martínez, Garbine Muguruza and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. She currently holds the No.2 spot with 5,045 points, only two points ahead of No.3 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic at 5,043.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland once again stole the headlines with her run to the title in Stuttgart, cementing her lead at the top. The world No. 1 won her fourth consecutive title and extended her lead in the rankings to 2,136 points.

British teenager and winner of the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu of Great Britain, in her first career main-draw clay-court appearance, advanced to the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and earned 100 ranking points. This week, she takes one step closer to making her top-10 debut, moving from No.12 to No.11, a new career-high.

The other top-100 players reaching a career-high this week included Liudmila Samsonova of Russia, a semifinalist in Stuttgart. She jumped five spots from No.31 to No.26 as she reached her second career clay-court semifinal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paula Badosa Barbora Krejcikova WTA WTA Tour WTA Rankings
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp