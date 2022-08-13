Home Sport Tennis

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open tuneup in Cincinnati 

That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on August 29.

Published: 13th August 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic . (File Photo | AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic . (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic pulled out of next week's hard-court tournament in Cincinnati on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States.

That is also why Djokovic is not expected to be able to enter the US Open, the year's last Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on August 29.

Djokovic is a 35-year-old from Serbia who owns 21 major championships, one behind Rafael Nadal for the men's record. Djokovic has said he won’t get vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if that prevents him from playing in certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country and needed to sit out two events in the United States earlier this year, along with a tournament in Montreal this week.

Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the US currently; the Cincinnati tournament's news release announcing Djokovic's withdrawal cited “travel restrictions.”

Djokovic has said he was stil holding out hope of being able to enter the US Open, but that would require a change of government policy, which the US Tennis Association says it will adhere to.

Djokovic is a three-time champion at the US Open and was the runner-up last year to Daniil Medvedev.

Other men who have withdrawn from the field in Cincinnati include defending champion Alexander Zverev — the 2020 US Open runner-up tore ankle ligaments at the French Open in June — and injured players Gael Monfils, Reilly Opelka, Oscar Otte and Dominic Thiem. Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins pulled out of the women's draw because of a neck injury, while three-time major champion Angelique Kerber made a scheduling change and opted not to compete in Cincinnati.

Serena Williams is entered in the field for what is expected to be one of her last appearances on tour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Cincinnati Tennis Covid-19
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp