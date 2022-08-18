Home Sport Tennis

Nadal loss at Cincinnati secures Medvedev's No. 1 status

Top seed Medvedev, who plays on Thursday for a quarter-final spot against Denis Shapovalov, can tighten his grip on his current top position heading into the US Open.

Published: 18th August 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Daniil Medvedev

ATP World Number One Daniil Medvedev (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CINCINNATI: Rafael Nadal's disaster comeback match on Wednesday at the Cincinnati Masters leaves the Spaniard lagging in the chase for the top ATP ranking.

Nadal was ambushed 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in his second-round start by Croat Borna Coric, ending his hopes of overtaking Daniil Medvedev for the world number one rankings.

Top seed Medvedev, who plays on Thursday for a quarter-final spot against Denis Shapovalov, can tighten his grip on his current top position heading into the US Open.

Third-ranked Nadal was rocked by his loss after six weeks away as he healed an abdominal muscle injury that forced his withdrawal from a Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

Now Nadal goes into the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York, with only one summer hardcourt match.

"In terms of New York, it's a Grand Slam, a different kind of tournament," Nadal said.

"I was only able to play two sets before this match in the last 40 days.

"I know that to gain condition. I will have to (be) on the tour practicing with the guys (other players)."

The 36-year-old Spaniard with 22 Grand Slam titles said he hopes to feed off fan energy at the US Open, where Nadal won titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

"There is an energy the crowd gives me in New York. It's a very special place for me," Nadal said.

"I've had unforgettable moments there and I'm going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cincinnati Masters ATP ranking Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp