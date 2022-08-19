Home Sport Tennis

US Open to award record USD 60.1 million in prize money

The prize money total tops the old mark of USD 57.5 million from last year, with an emphasis on boosting payouts for players in early rounds.

Published: 19th August 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

US Open

US Open (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: This year's US Open will award a record USD 60.1 million in total player compensation, the US Tennis Association said on Thursday, with USD 2.6 million going to each singles champion, twice the runner-up total.

That means a boost to USD 80,000 for each singles competitor in the main draw first round and USD 121,000 in the second round.

Those figures represent hikes of 85% and 57% respectively since 2016.

The USTA arrived at the figures after consultation with the WTA and ATP Player Councils.

There will be more than USD 6.25 million distributed in qualifying rounds.

Doubles champions will be paid USD 688,000 per team, twice what the runner-up duo will receive.

Main draw matches for the year's final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts will begin on August 29.

