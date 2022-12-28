Home Sport Tennis

Kyrgios pulls out of United Cup as Nadal tips him for Slam breakthrough

The temperamental star withdrew ahead of the new mixed-teams event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, depriving fans of a scheduled clash between him and the Spanish great.

Published: 28th December 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nick Kyrgios looks up after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during a Wimbledon 2022 match

Australia's Nick Kyrgios. (File Photo| AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Nick Kyrgios stunned his teammates by pulling out of the United Cup Wednesday on the eve of the tournament, soon after Rafael Nadal said the Australian had "all the weapons" to win a Grand Slam.

The temperamental star withdrew ahead of the new mixed-teams event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, depriving fans of a scheduled clash between him and the Spanish great.

Instead, Alex de Minaur will face Nadal in a round-robin singles match.

Australia co-captain Sam Stosur said they only learned about Kyrgios' withdrawal minutes before a scheduled team press conference.

"We literally just found out," she said. "We move forward now and do our best on the day."

The Sydney Morning Herald cited the Kyrgios camp as saying he suffered an ankle injury during an exhibition tournament in Dubai last week.

He practised in Sydney on Tuesday before deciding against competing in the United Cup, they added.

Kyrgios' potential has often been betrayed by his on-court behaviour, but he had a stellar season this year, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic.

He was also agonisingly beaten in five sets in the US Open quarter-finals by Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Speaking before Kyrgios pulled out of the United Cup, Nadal, who has 22 Grand Slam titles, said the Australian could easily go all the way.

The Australian Open next month will be his first opportunity of the year, a tournament where the Spaniard is defending champion.

"I know he doesn't like a lot to play Roland Garros, that's the only tournament that looks like he doesn't like to play that much," said Nadal in Sydney.

"The rest of the tournaments, he played final in Wimbledon, in New York he was close with the quarter-finals I think, with a very positive chance.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can."

Kyrgios told reporters earlier this week that he was "training well, enjoying it, mentally feeling good. That's all that really matters".

The Australian Open gets under way at Melbourne Park on January 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios United Cup
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp