Home Sport Tennis

Two-time finalist Ons Jabeur primed for Grand Slam breakthrough

Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the WTA top 10, said she and her team laboured during the off-season to fine-tune her powerful game.

Published: 31st December 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number two Ons Jabeur

WTA World Number two Ons Jabeur (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ADELAIDE: World number two Ons Jabeur said on Saturday her pair of 2022 Grand Slam finals have only increased her desire to finally lift a major trophy.

The Tunisian top seed at the Adelaide International lost in three sets to Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon last July, then reached the US Open title match two months later, going down to Iga Swiatek.

She said she was keen to take her game to the highest podium, starting at the Australian Open in January.

"I was ready to win this year (2022), but it didn't happen," she said. "I'm doing everything possible to win a Grand Slam. I'm just going to go for it.

"This year, 2023, is about just being free and playing my game. I'm glad I got the experience from two finals in a Grand Slam."

Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the WTA top 10, said she and her team laboured during the off-season to fine-tune her powerful game.

"We've worked really hard to improve a lot of things, we are more aware of my game," she said.

"I feel like this year is going to be very special for me. I gave it all, I put in the hard work during practices, and I'm hitting the ball well."

And the 28-year-old said the infamous Australian summer weather would not be a problem for her.

"I'm from Tunisia and used to the hot weather -- that's a good thing," she said.

"The most important thing is to be ready, to hydrate better and do (your) routine for hot weather."

Jabeur will open in Adelaide after a first-round bye against the winner from Romania's Sorana Cirstea and a qualifier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp