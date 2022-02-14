STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese Taipei’s Chun-hsin Tseng bags Bengaluru Open title

The former French Open and Wimbledon junior title holder might not have started on a great note, but managed to win the contest 6-4.

Chinese Taipei tennis player Chun-hsin Tseng. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chinese Taipei’s Chun-hsin Tseng is making the right noises at the tennis circuit.

After winning his maiden Challenger title late last year in Portugal, the 20-year old delivered his A-game to beat Borna Gojo of Croatia and clinch the Bengaluru Open at KSLTA Stadium on Sunday.

He won the final 6-4, 7-5 with the match lasting for 104 minutes.

The former French Open and Wimbledon junior title holder might not have started on a great note, but managed to win the contest 6-4.

The second set was an intriguing one with Bojo playing some aggressive tennis coupled with deft cross court drop shots, helping him take 5-2 lead. 

That is when the Asian player showed some character to win five games in a row.

