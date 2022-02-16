Delray Beach Open: Sebastian Korda ousts Thanasi Kokkinakis in opener

By ANI

FLORIDA: Sebastian Korda, the 2021 Delray Beach Open finalist, coasted to the second round with a 6-4, 6-1 win over the 2022 Australian Open Doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday. Korda's final run last year was his first tour-level final.

It was also Kokkinakis' first match since the Australian swing, during which he won his maiden ATP Tour singles title (Adelaide 2) and his first Grand Slam title alongside Nick Kyrgios in the Australian Open doubles event.

On a windy night, the fifth-seeded American was crisp in his return as he showcased his versatile game. In addition to a largely attacking game plan, he frustrated his opponent with some pesky retrieving as the breeze made winners hard to come by.

The 21-year-old American will next face Italy's Andreas Seppi, a 7-5, 6-4 winner against Peter Gojowczyk.

Jack Sock, the 2017 singles champion, bounced back from losing the first set to defeat Daniel Altmaier 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Sock has now at least one match in each of his last four appearances in Delray Beach.

Adrian Mannarino was the only other seeded player in action Tuesday, and he lived up to that billing with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Liam Broady. The seventh seed will next face American Brandon Nakashima, who got past Denis Kudla, 6-1, 6-1, on Monday.