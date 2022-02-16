STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Dubai Tennis Championships: Garbine Muguruza, Aryna Sabalenka advance to second round

Garbine Muguruza opened up her title defense with a tricky 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-2 first-round win over qualifier Katerina Siniakova.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Katerina Siniakova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, UAE.

Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Katerina Siniakova during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, UAE. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Defending Dubai Tennis Championships champion Garbine Muguruza needed three sets to get past Katerina Siniakova and kick off her title defense on Tuesday while the top-seed Aryna Sabalenka joined her in the second round with a straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk.

2021 champion Muguruza of Spain opened up her title defense with a tricky 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-2 first-round win over Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova.

The number-four seed Muguruza claimed the topsy-turvy affair in 2 hours and 24 minutes, leveling her head-to-head with 45th-ranked Siniakova at two wins apiece.

Muguruza will take on Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the second round. Kudermetova dispatched former World No.1 and 2010 Dubai finalist Victoria Azarenka in straight sets earlier on Tuesday.

No.1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was the last player to claim her spot in the second round, winning the late-night match over 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-1.

World No.2 Sabalenka battled through a topsy-turvy opening set but righted the ship in the second set, emerging with a 1-hour and 15-minute win over 49th-ranked Kostyuk.

Earlier, qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse scored the biggest win of her career in the first round, coming from 4-1 down in the decider to upset No.3 seed Paula Badosa 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours and 32 minutes.

No.10 seed and two-time champion Elina Svitolina also moved into the second round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over wildcard Mayar Sherif in 1 hour and 27 minutes. The Ukrainian, who won Dubai in 2017 and 2018, was too solid for World No.65, who repeatedly overpressed in a bid to keep control of the court.

Elsewhere, a battle of unseeded former Grand Slam champions saw Jelena Ostapenko rout Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2 in only 52 minutes. The Latvian fired seven aces and dropped six points behind her first serve. After falling behind by an early break in the second set, Ostapenko raced through the next six games for the loss of six more points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai Tennis Championships Dubai Garbine Muguruza Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp