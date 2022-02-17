Bengaluru Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Saketh Myneni enter quarterfinals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top seed Aleksandar Vukic and sixth seed Max Purcell have secured their quarterfinals berth in the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here.

The former eased past Great Britain’s Jay Clarke in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 while Purcell defeated his fellow Australian Marc Polmans and registered a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2 win.

In the doubles competition, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan 6-1, 7-5 to advance into the quarterfinals.