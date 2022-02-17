STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Bengaluru Open: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Saketh Myneni enter quarterfinals

Top seed Aleksandar Vukic and sixth seed Max Purcell have secured their quarterfinals berth in the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here.

Published: 17th February 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Top seed Aleksandar Vukic and sixth seed Max Purcell have secured their quarterfinals berth in the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here.

The former eased past Great Britain’s Jay Clarke in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 while Purcell defeated his fellow Australian Marc Polmans and registered a 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2 win.

In the doubles competition, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan 6-1, 7-5 to advance into the quarterfinals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp