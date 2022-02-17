STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka pair enters semifinals of Dubai Tennis Championships

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka claimed a 7-5 6-3 win over Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA Doubles World Number One Sania Mirza

Former WTA Doubles World Number One Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia here on Thursday.

Sania and Hradecka, who had received a wild card for the tournament, claimed a 7-5 6-3 win over the Japanese-Serbian combination in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament.

The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner of the match between top seeds Japan's Ena Shibahara and China's Shuai Zhang and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Sania is a past winner here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The 35-year-old, who is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies, had earlier announced that 2022 would be her last season.

